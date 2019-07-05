Tropico 6 brings El Presidente to Switch next week
The great El Presidente is expanding his empire to the Nintendo Switch when Tropico 6 comes to Nintendo's console next week.
The great El Presidente is expanding his empire to the Nintendo Switch when Tropico 6 comes to Nintendo's console next week.
The Shacknews staff has put our heads together to come up with a list of the best games of the year, so far. Please take a look at our best video games of the midyear 2019.
A selection of new games have hit both levels of EA Origin Access, including Tropico 6, FTL, Into the Breach, and Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden.
Escape the daily grind and set up shop in the tropics as a banana republic dictator in this city-building strategy game.
El Presidente returns in Tropico 6, the latest strategic offering from the crew at Limbic Entertainment.
Tropico 6 is available now and you can be a heavy-handed dictator or peace-loving statesman in this city management sim set on tropical islands.
Dictators don't usually go for open borders, but El Presidente has made an exception for the Tropico 6 beta, which is open for the next two days only.
Players with early access to Tropico 6 are getting a handful of significant updates before launch and Kalypso has laid out the blueprint.
Tropico 6 fans will have to wait to play the game until El Presidente deems it ready to see the light of day.
The Tropico series is back and this time, El Presidente is expanding his rule across a full island archipelago.