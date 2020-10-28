New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Tropico 6 brings El Presidente to Switch next week

The great El Presidente is expanding his empire to the Nintendo Switch when Tropico 6 comes to Nintendo's console next week.
Ozzie Mejia
1

El Presidente has spent years consolidating his empire. And if we've learned anything from Tropico 6, if there's anything he wants, he simply just takes it. Now he's about to expand his empire onto the Nintendo Switch. During Wednesday's Nintendo Direct Mini, publisher Kalypso Media announced that Tropico 6: Nintendo Switch Edition is not only in the works, but it'll be ready to release next week.

Tropico 6: Nintendo Switch Edition will mark the first time the long-running Tropico franchise has graced a Nintendo platform. It will feature everything from the base Tropico 6 game, along with all of the game's free updates. Players can also look forward to a few new exclusive items, including a new palace design, a new Flamingo Pond accessory, and a Tourist outfit for El Presidente. It should be noted that Tropico 6: Nintendo Switch Edition is being billed as optimized for the console, though looking at that trailer above... it looks a little bit on the rough side. Hopefully, the full game will look better than this vertical slice.

For those unfamiliar with the latest installment in the Tropico series, Tropico 6 allows players to manage full island archipelagos for the first time. As El Presidente, players make the choice whether to be a benevolent leader or a ruthless dictator. In addition to city management, players can work to customize their presidential palace the way they see fit. They can also place it anywhere, so don't let that peasant village stop you from getting the beachfront view that you deserve. We gave Tropico 6 a rave review here at Shacknews, praising it for its intricate systems, diverse options, and quirky ideas.

Switch owners won't have to wait very long to get a taste of dictatorship. Tropico 6: Nintendo Switch edition is set to release next Friday, November 6.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola