New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Xbox Game Pass early July 2021 additions feature The Medium & Tropico 6

The early additions for the Xbox Game Pass in July include some despotic and spooky titles for your gaming library.
TJ Denzer
1

With another month well underway, it should come as no surprise that we were due for another update and addition to the Xbox Game Pass. One of the best deals in gaming, Xbox continues to strive to make its flagship program all the more valuable with the addition and expansion of new titles to different facets of the service. Now we’ve got our latest batch up newcomers and moves for the early run of July and while The Medium moves to availability on Xbox Cloud Gaming, Tropico 6 arrives on all versions of the Xbox Game Pass for your perusal in the coming weeks.

Xbox announced its latest additions to the Xbox Game Pass via the program’s specific Twitter channel and in an Xbox Wire blog on July 6, 2021. Plotting the course for the Xbox Game Pass leading up to July 15, this update has some rather delightful additions in it. Despotic ruling city sim Tropico 6 is coming to play on console, PC, and Cloud versions of the program this week while Dragon Quest Builders 2 finally expands to the Cloud this week after having arrived in May. The Medium will join it on the Cloud next week.

Below is the full rundown of games coming to the Xbox Game Pass, expanding service, and when you can see them in specific points of access on the program:

  • Dragon Quest Builders 2 (Cloud) - July 8
  • Tropico 6 (Cloud, Console, and PC) - July 8
  • UFC 4 (Console) EA Play - July 8
  • Bloodroots (Cloud, Console, and PC) - July 15
  • Farming Simulator 19 (Cloud, Console, and PC) - July 15
  • The Medium (Cloud) - July 15

And that covers the overall additions in this early July. This comes in alongside the fact that Xbox is now powering its Cloud Gaming with custom Xbox Series X hardware with aim at increasing reliability of the Cloud end of the program. Expect Xbox to announce more additions as they often do when we get near the halfway mark of the month. We’ll have them posted right here on Shacknews once they become available.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola