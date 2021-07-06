Xbox Game Pass early July 2021 additions feature The Medium & Tropico 6 The early additions for the Xbox Game Pass in July include some despotic and spooky titles for your gaming library.

With another month well underway, it should come as no surprise that we were due for another update and addition to the Xbox Game Pass. One of the best deals in gaming, Xbox continues to strive to make its flagship program all the more valuable with the addition and expansion of new titles to different facets of the service. Now we’ve got our latest batch up newcomers and moves for the early run of July and while The Medium moves to availability on Xbox Cloud Gaming, Tropico 6 arrives on all versions of the Xbox Game Pass for your perusal in the coming weeks.

Xbox announced its latest additions to the Xbox Game Pass via the program’s specific Twitter channel and in an Xbox Wire blog on July 6, 2021. Plotting the course for the Xbox Game Pass leading up to July 15, this update has some rather delightful additions in it. Despotic ruling city sim Tropico 6 is coming to play on console, PC, and Cloud versions of the program this week while Dragon Quest Builders 2 finally expands to the Cloud this week after having arrived in May. The Medium will join it on the Cloud next week.

Below is the full rundown of games coming to the Xbox Game Pass, expanding service, and when you can see them in specific points of access on the program:

Dragon Quest Builders 2 (Cloud) - July 8

Tropico 6 (Cloud, Console, and PC) - July 8

UFC 4 (Console) EA Play - July 8

Bloodroots (Cloud, Console, and PC) - July 15

Farming Simulator 19 (Cloud, Console, and PC) - July 15

The Medium (Cloud) - July 15

And that covers the overall additions in this early July. This comes in alongside the fact that Xbox is now powering its Cloud Gaming with custom Xbox Series X hardware with aim at increasing reliability of the Cloud end of the program. Expect Xbox to announce more additions as they often do when we get near the halfway mark of the month. We’ll have them posted right here on Shacknews once they become available.