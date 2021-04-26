Dragon Quest Builders 2 comes to Xbox Game Pass in early May Square Enix's build-centric Dragon Quest spinoff sequel is headed for the Xbox Game Pass starting next week.

Xbox Game Pass has continued to be one of the most valuable and versatile packages in gaming for an incredibly long time. With it, players get to enjoy a vast library of games with new ones being added regularly. The latest title announced for the program comes from one of the most beloved franchises of all time and an equally fun spinoff to boot. Dragon Quest Builders 2 will be available on Xbox Game Pass starting in early May 2021.

The inclusion of Dragon Quest Builders 2 on Xbox Game Pass was announced the Xbox Wire blog on April 26, 2021. Starting on May 4, 2021, Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be able to take part in the adventure to become the Ultimate Builder in a Dragon Quest world full of slimes, wizards, and other monsters. Your building will bring villagers together to aid in the restoration of an otherwise unforgiving world. Along the way, you’ll develop your building skills and find new ways to expand your creativity and abilities in a charming story full of interesting characters.

Whether you want to follow the story or build something of your very own in the game's creative modes, Dragon Quest Builders 2 is a solid addition to the Xbox Game Pass catalogue.

Dragon Quest Builders 2 is quite fun for what it’s worth. The game features a fully fleshed out story in which you’ll gather a growing mass of villagers to help repair a damaged world. You can also put that heavy responsibility aside to focus on the more creative side of the game, building and creating as you see fit and even sharing your creations with a global community within the game. Dragon Quest Builders 2 wasn’t without its problems, but it still earned quite some solid marks when we reviewed it in 2019.

With May 4 coming up next week, it won’t be long before we get to play Dragon Quest Builders 2 on the Xbox Game Pass in addition to some pretty stellar recent additions like MLB The Show 21. Stay tuned for more Xbox Game Pass news and additions as they become available.