GTA 5 and MLB The Show 21 come to Xbox Game Pass this month

Microsoft has revealed a slew of new titles coming soon to Xbox Game Pass.
Donovan Erskine
It’s become routine that Microsoft constantly reveals new titles coming to Xbox Game Pass, providing more content to subscribers of the service. In addition to all first party games, Microsoft has inked deals with other big names in order to bring some popular titles to its subscription service. The latest round of games coming to Xbox Game Pass have been revealed, and include Grand Theft Auto 5 and MLB The Show 21.

This announcement comes by way of a post made to Xbox Wire. The following games are all set to arrive on Xbox Game Pass by the end of April:

  • Grand Theft Auto V (Cloud and Console) – April 8
  • Zombie Army 4: Dead War (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – April 8
  • Disneyland Adventures (Cloud) – April 8
  • Rush: A Disney/Pixar Adventure (Cloud) – April 8
  • NHL 21 (Console) EA Play – April 12
  • Rain on Your Parade (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – April 15
  • Pathway (PC) ID@Xbox – April 15
  • MLB The Show 21 (Cloud and Console) – April 20

GTA5 is a notable entry, as the number two best-selling game of all time will finally make its way to Game Pass, playable via the Cloud. EA Play recently becoming a perk for Game Pass subscribers means that they’ll get to enjoy NHL 21 when it hits the service next week.

It was a pretty big deal when we learned that the Sony-published MLB The Show 21 would be getting a release on Xbox, and now it’s going to be available on Game Pass from day one. It will be interesting to see if fans flock to the game on the Xbox platform thanks to Game Pass.

For more on the latest updates to Xbox Game Pass, we’ve got you covered right here on Shacknews.

