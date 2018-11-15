Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time appears early on Taiwan Game Ratings Board
Rumors may be true about Activision putting a new Crash Bandicoot game together. It's About Time briefly appeared on Taiwan Game Ratings before it was pulled down.
Can the Spyro Reignited Trilogy make us yearn for the days of yesteryear? Let's jump in and find out!
A new vision of Spyro born from the ashes.
The co-studio head revealed the disappointing news.
Stewart Copeland is back with a new tune for Spyro faithful.
The original Star Control developers have filed a countersuit against Stardock in an effort to regain control of the intellectual property.
Two new elements are being introduced for the first time in Skylanders history: light and dark. Learn more about the new Trap Masters and how much their expansion packs will cost this holiday season.
Skylanders is up to its fourth iteration in as many years, with yet another gimmick to entice players to buy a new Portal of Power. Does the new trapping mechanic make the new game worthwhile? Our review.
Skylanders Trap Team will feature an all-new tower defense mode that will challenge Portal Masters to increasingly difficult waves of minions to fight against.
Skylanders: Trap Team will introduce another figure type: the pint-sized Minis figures, similar to the Sidekicks promotion from Giants.