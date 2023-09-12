Crash Team Rumble Season 2 adds new 4-player co-op modes There are some new ways to play Crash Team Rumble with the start of Season 2.

In a year filled with outstanding games from major gaming franchises, Crash Team Rumble stands out as arguably one of the most overlooked. Drowned out at the time by games like Final Fantasy 16, Street Fighter 6, and Activision Blizzard's own Diablo 4, Crash Team Rumble released in the middle of June and ended up being pretty good. The party isn't over just yet, though, as developer Toys for Bob revealed its Season 2 plans that include new co-op modes for up to four friends.

Party Mode deviates from the competitive Crash Team Rumble formula and instead challenges friends to complete various tasks together across five different mini-games. Speed Run measures a team's best times as they complete obstacle courses filled with exploding crates and bumpers. What's Cookin has teams search for ingredients to place inside a pot while making sure not to grab anything that doesn't belong. Get Lit has teams lighting candles in a giant tower before time runs out. Dig It has teams digging for bones in order to piece together a big skeleton. Lastly, there's Balloon Bounce, which awards points for hitting higher altitudes.

As for the main Crash Team Rumble game mode, look for Ripto to debut as the newest playable character. Players can also find new maps, a new Minefield power, limited-time game modes, seasonal events, and more. The Crash Team Rumble website offers a better idea of what to expect.



Source: Activision

We enjoyed our own time with Crash Team Rumble, and you can read through our review to learn more. Season 2 begins today with a new 100-tier Battle Pass.