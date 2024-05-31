Toys For Bob partners with Xbox for next game The studio recently went independent after breaking off from Activision Blizzard.

Toys For Bob, the studio behind Crash Bandicoot 4 and the Skylanders series, exited the Activision Blizzard family earlier this year to go independent. The company had teased that it could still work with Microsoft in the future, and that has now come to fruition. Toys For Bob has confirmed that its next game is being developed in partnership with Xbox.

Toys For Bob announced its new Xbox game in a tweet this afternoon. “We're excited to announce that we'll be partnering with [Xbox] to publish our next new game,” the post reads. “We're still very early in development, so you might not hear from us for a bit - but know that we're working hard on an experience we're so sooo inspired about!”



There was no indication as to what this new project will be, but fans have already started speculating about what the Toys For Bob team could be working on. Most recently, the studio released Crash Team Rumble last year. Toys For Bob has also worked as a support studio on Warzone and the last couple of Call of Duty games.

This announcement comes just over a week before the Xbox Games Showcase, though we shouldn’t expect to see Toys For Bob’s new game there given the developer’s statement. You can expect to read eventual updates about the project on our Toys For Bob topic page.