ShackStream: Big Team Building in Crash Team Rumble Closed Beta - Episode 50 The Shack Straff is throwing down for all the Wumpa Fruit in Crash Team Rumble on today's episode of Big Team Building.

With Crash Team Rumble, players will able to take some of their favorite characters in a new fun and competitive format. The game is getting a closed beta this weekend, and with the opportunity to jump in, the Shack Staff is going toe to toe to grab the Wumpa Fruit and win the challenges on today’s episode of Big Team Building.

Crash Team Rumble is a Versus-based game in which teams of players go head to head on various Crash Bandicoot-inspired playing fields. The goal is to grab Wumpa Fruit and bring it back to your base to store it. The team that reaches a target number of gathered fruit wins the match, but there’s plenty else to it too. You can take control of gems to gain fruit boosts, grab Relics to unlock power-ups, and bop your opponents to make them lose Relics and Wumpa Fruit.

Join us as we go live with Crash Team Rumble on today’s episode of Big Team Building, going up on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET. You can also watch just below.

As always, we’d like to thank everyone who tunes into our ShackStreams. Your support helps to keep the fun going and drives us to bring you the best livestream content we can bring. If you’d like to support our ShackStreams further, then consider following and subscribing to the Shacknews Twitch channel. Don’t forget that you can do it for free if you happen to have an Amazon Prime account. Just link it up to your Twitch account through Prime Gaming to get a free Twitch subscription to use as you please each month. If you want to throw that free subscription our way, we’d be happy to have it.

The Crash Team Rumble takes no prisoners and gives no Wumpa Fruit. Join us as we go live and rumble to be the best on today’s episode of the Big Team Building ShackStream.