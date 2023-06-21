Crash Team Rumble creative director talks about the roster and the Battle Pass Crash Team Rumble's creative director discusses the characters not seen in April's beta, their design, and what players can expect post-release.

When Activision first released the Crash Team Rumble closed beta back in April, players were treated to a handful of the game's roster. They got to play as Crash, Coco, Dr. Neo Cortex, Tawna, and Dingodile. However, there are many other characters in the Crash universe and more to be found on the day one roster. To learn more about the characters we didn't get to check out back in April, Shacknews spoke with Creative Director Dan Neil.

Neil goes into characters like Catbat and N. Tropy and the roles they play on the battlefield. He also talks about the design philosophy behind those characters, making sure they don't play exactly like other characters with the same role. Don't expect Crash and Catbat to play exactly the same, for example.

We recently reviewed Crash Team Rumble here at Shacknews. It's a wildly fun piece of work, gathering teams of four together to frantically brawl for Wumpa fruit. With smooth online play, strong character variety, and a gameplay loop that's much more fun in practice than it sounds on paper, we were generally happy with what we saw. You can check out our review right now.

Crash Team Rumble is available now on PlayStation and Xbox with cross-platform play available. For more videos like this, head over to Shacknews and Shacknews Interviews on YouTube.