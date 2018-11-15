The Waylanders update introduces player companions and party members
There are quite a few strange fellows you'll meet in your time-traveling journeys in the upcoming RPG The Waylanders.
There are quite a few strange fellows you'll meet in your time-traveling journeys in the upcoming RPG The Waylanders.
The time-traveling RPG looks as it was crafted in the vein of the classics like Baldur's Gate.
One of the four new goals has already been unlocked and time is running out for the rest, which add new companions to The Waylanders.
A former Telltale Games developer gets a new job if this title reaches its first stretch goal.
Upcoming Gato Salvaje Studio release The Waylanders offers party-based RPG play in both isometric and third-person perspectives.