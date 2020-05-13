The Waylanders character creator revealed in new trailer A sneak peek at the Waylanders' character creator system and the various classes on offer.

The Waylanders is an exciting new game from Gato Studio and a new trailer has given players a fresh look at the character creation system. This system shows off the cosmetic choices along with the classes and backgrounds of the characters. Check out the Waylanders trailer below!

Waylanders trailer shows off character creation system

The trailer showcases the four main areas players can customize their character: male or female, the race, a choice from six classes, and eight different backgrounds. The various classes available are the Warrior, Guardian, Rogue, Ranger, Sorcerer, and Healer, with each offering unique playstyles. For example, the Warrior features dual wielding, heavy weapons, and a focus on melee while the Healer is all about – you guessed it – healing, but also buffing and debuffing allies and enemies.

Players can also get a sneak peek at how the combat is shaping up. The trailer shows off some impressive looking spells and abilities, with one classes transforming into a beast to slay some baddies.

For those unfamiliar with the project, The Waylanders is a party-based RPG that is set in a myth-filled Celtic era. The timeline takes players from the region of Katia into the medieval future. According to the Steam page, the development of The Waylanders comes from developers who have worked on Dragon Age, Mass Effect, and Pillars of Eternity.

Gato Studio is an independent team operating out of Coruña, Spain. The team has worked on titles like AR-K, a point and click adventure game, and Bullshot, a run ‘n’ gun action shooter where players take on the role of a gun-wielding bull.

The Waylanders is scheduled to hit Steam Early Access in summer of 2020 – so around the middle of the year for those playing from other regions. Be sure to check out the Waylanders’ Steam page to stay up to date as well as Gato Studio’s site for the latest from the team. Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews for more news and guides about Waylanders!