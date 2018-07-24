Interview: Make the city yours in The Walking Dead: Sins and Sinners
Get an insight into making one of pop culture's most popular titles a VR experience.
Get an insight into making one of pop culture's most popular titles a VR experience.
Skydance is hard at work on bringing the ultimate VR experience to the Walking Dead universe.
Go toe-to-toe with hordes of zombies in the upcoming game set in the Walking Dead universe.
The massively popular zombie franchise shuffles into New Orleans next year, exclusively in VR.
Skydance Interactive and Skybound Entertainment team up for what will be one of VR's biggest titles.