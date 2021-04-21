The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Aftershocks update revealed on Oculus Gaming Showcase Stellar first-person zombie action-survival title The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners is getting further content in Aftershocks.

One of the winningest games to hit the Oculus Quest 2 platform (and a winner on most VR platforms really) is Skydance Interactive’s The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners. The game puts players in the role of a survivor trying to find a rumored stockpile of weapons, food, and supplies in infected and trashed New Orleans as two faction battle it out over territory. The game is incredible in its melee and firearm combat immersion and has seen a wealth of updates and new content since its launch. The recent Oculus Gaming Showcase shared that the fight to survive isn’t over yet. A new Aftershocks update was revealed for Saints & Sinners, bringing all new content to the game in May 2021.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Aftershocks update was shared in a new trailer during the Oculus Gaming Showcase even on April 21, 2021. The Aftershocks Update launches on May 20, 2021 and will feature a wealth of new story content for the game. It would appear that supplies from the rumored Reserve have been found scattered throughout New Orleans, and that means everyone is racing to get their hands on the goods. What that ammounts to is a wealth of new missions, collectibles, and survival tools to explore.

In the past we’ve seen additions to the game such as the Meatgrinder update that added a Story Mode difficulty, removing most danger and penalties to allow players to simply enjoy the environment and narrative. There was also The Trial mode in which players face down waves of zombies with whatever weapons they can craft on the fly to try to rack up as high a score as possible. The launch on Oculus Quest and Quest 2 was also big for Saints & Sinners, giving players a wire-free way to experience everything the game has to offer with little loss of quality.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Aftershocks update shows Skydance Interactive still has quite a few fun ideas up its sleeve as it continues to expand its winning VR zombie survival formula. Stay tuned for further updates on Saints & Sinners and its new Aftershocks update as details become available leading up to the update release date on May 20.