The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners is coming to Oculus Quest in October Skydance Interactive have been drawing players into an immersive Walking Dead experience in Saints & Sinners, and soon that experience will come to Oculus Quest.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners is a decent venture into Robert Kirkman’s zombie horror universe, putting players behind the eyes of a survivor in New Orleans in a visceral VR experience. Already out on various VR platforms, Saints & Sinners is expanding further with a recently announced launch on the Oculus Quest platform, coming in mid-October 2020.

Skydance Interactive and publisher Skybound Entertainment announced the launch of The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners in a press release on September 16, alongside the keynote presentation of Facebook Connect 2020. Having first launched earlier in 2020 on regular Oculus platforms and Steam, as well as PSVR in May, Oculus Quest is the latest platform to receive The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners on October 13, 2020. It comes alongside the announcement of the Oculus Quest 2, which was also announced during Facebook Connect. With a promised increase in capabilities and versatility even in its standalone form, the Oculus Quest 2 is likely meant to be the optimum platform to enjoy Saints & Sinners.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners has been a pretty incredible way to engage in Robert Kirkman’s TWD universe. Taking players to a broken down and overrun version of New Orleans, players navigate the streets, searching for supplies, avoiding the undead where they can and fighting them where they can’t, and skirting conflict with the two remaining human factions that vie for control of the city. Weapons come in all forms, whether it’s a broken bottle you can stab something with, a handy revolver for gunplay, or more dastardly weapons formed from the game’s crafting system. Steam has thoroughly enjoyed the game if its reviews section is any indication, and we even had fun with it ourselves in a ShackStream earlier this year.

With the launch of The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners on Oculus Quest on October 12, it’s just more opportunity for people to get involved in the fight to survive the zombie nightmare. Stay tuned for further information and details.