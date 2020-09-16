New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners is coming to Oculus Quest in October

Skydance Interactive have been drawing players into an immersive Walking Dead experience in Saints & Sinners, and soon that experience will come to Oculus Quest.
TJ Denzer
1

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners is a decent venture into Robert Kirkman’s zombie horror universe, putting players behind the eyes of a survivor in New Orleans in a visceral VR experience. Already out on various VR platforms, Saints & Sinners is expanding further with a recently announced launch on the Oculus Quest platform, coming in mid-October 2020.

Skydance Interactive and publisher Skybound Entertainment announced the launch of The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners in a press release on September 16, alongside the keynote presentation of Facebook Connect 2020. Having first launched earlier in 2020 on regular Oculus platforms and Steam, as well as PSVR in May, Oculus Quest is the latest platform to receive The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners on October 13, 2020. It comes alongside the announcement of the Oculus Quest 2, which was also announced during Facebook Connect. With a promised increase in capabilities and versatility even in its standalone form, the Oculus Quest 2 is likely meant to be the optimum platform to enjoy Saints & Sinners.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners has been a pretty incredible way to engage in Robert Kirkman’s TWD universe. Taking players to a broken down and overrun version of New Orleans, players navigate the streets, searching for supplies, avoiding the undead where they can and fighting them where they can’t, and skirting conflict with the two remaining human factions that vie for control of the city. Weapons come in all forms, whether it’s a broken bottle you can stab something with, a handy revolver for gunplay, or more dastardly weapons formed from the game’s crafting system. Steam has thoroughly enjoyed the game if its reviews section is any indication, and we even had fun with it ourselves in a ShackStream earlier this year.

With the launch of The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners on Oculus Quest on October 12, it’s just more opportunity for people to get involved in the fight to survive the zombie nightmare. Stay tuned for further information and details.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola