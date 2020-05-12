ShackStream: The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners giveaway

I hate to admit this publicly, but when it comes to horror games, I can be a bit of a coward. It’s not so much the atmosphere as it is the things jumping out at me at random moments and giving me a scare. But today I’m girding my loins and attempting to be a big brave boy as I make my way through Skydance Interactive’s latest release for the PSVR, The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners.

I’ll be immersing myself into the VR zombiepocalypse while my buddy Asif Khan, the man with the briefcase himself, tries to keep me sane. He’ll also be running things in the Twitch chat since my head will be snuggly strapped into a PSVR helmet. Asif will also have a few US and EU copies of The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners to give away to a handful of lucky viewers during the stream. It all goes down on the Shacknews Twitch channel tonight starting at 6:30pm PT/9:30pm ET. You’re welcome to hang out here and watch it all go down in the embedded vid below or head over to the Twitch channel and join in on the conversation.

