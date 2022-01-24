The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Chapter 2 expansion announced Skydance Interactive teased an upcoming standalone continuation of TWD: Saints & Sinners' story and adventures with Chapter 2: Retribution.

In all of VR, easily one of the most surprisingly standout attractions has been The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners. Skydance Interactive put together a solid first-person survival adventure set in Robert Kirkman’s iconic zombie franchise and has supported it with content through various releases. Now, Skydance Interactive has announced its next major content update is on the way and it’s a doozy. Prepare to continue your zombie survival adventures in the French Quarter with Chapter 2: Retribution.

Skydance Interactive announced The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Chapter 2: Retribution with a press release and on the game’s Twitter. According to the devs, it’s an all-new continuation of the original games story that will allow us to pursue new adventures in a zombie-infested version of New Orleans. What’s more, you won’t need to have the original game or to have played through it to enjoy what’s coming. Skydance has confirmed that Chapter 2: Retribution will be a standalone experience that can be played on its own regardless of how much progress you have in the original.

It wouldn’t be our second anniversary without a surprise. Hold on to your heads, tourists, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners - Chapter 2: Retribution is coming. 😈 #TWDSS #secondanniversary #Chapter2 #Retribution pic.twitter.com/ajibDagmKP — TWD Saints & Sinners (@WalkingDeadVR) January 24, 2022

According to Skydance Interactive, the new chapter will introduce an all new angle to the Tourist’s adventure. You’ll run into familiar and new faces, as well as the threats and missions that come with them. That includes a fresh branching path of difficult choices that can drastically change the outcome and your survival.

Skydance Interactive didn’t have a release date for The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Chapter 2, but it can likely be expected that it will launch on all platforms the original game is available on, including Quest, Quest 2, and SteamVR. The studio stated that more details will be coming later in 2022.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners has been a pretty delightful survival experience, shared in our previous livestreams and other TWD: Saints & Sinners coverage. Stay tuned as we await further details on Chapter 2: Retribution later this year.