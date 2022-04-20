New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Chapter 2 of The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners releasing later this year

Chapter 2: Retribution will be its own standalone game, not a DLC pack.
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
1

If you enjoyed the first chapter of The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners and have been eagerly waiting for more content to drop for the game, you’ll be happy to hear it’s on the way.

More specifically, at the Meta Showcase, it was revealed that Chapter 2: Retribution for The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners will be available on Quest later this year.

Chapter 2: Retribution is being described as a standalone sequel, so it’s not an expansion or DLC, it’s entirely its own thing. On the Oculus blog, Chapter 2: Retribution is described as follows:

With this, it sounds like The Tourist will make a return appearance in Chapter 2: Retribution alongside new characters, threats, and decisions for players to make.

Chapter 2: Retribution is set to release in late 2022, and will be a standalone game rather than a DLC pack for The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners.

In regards to the setting, Chapter 2: Retribution will take place in New Orleans like its predecessor, as indicated by a mention of exploring the French Quarter in a statement in the Oculus blog from Chris Busse, head of Skydance Interactive.

If you’re looking forward to more of The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, be sure to keep an eye out for Chapter 2: Retribution later this year. And be sure to check back, as we’ll undoubtedly have more information on Chapter 2: Retribution as new information is revealed.

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

