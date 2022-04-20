Chapter 2 of The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners releasing later this year Chapter 2: Retribution will be its own standalone game, not a DLC pack.

If you enjoyed the first chapter of The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners and have been eagerly waiting for more content to drop for the game, you’ll be happy to hear it’s on the way.

More specifically, at the Meta Showcase, it was revealed that Chapter 2: Retribution for The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners will be available on Quest later this year.

Chapter 2: Retribution is being described as a standalone sequel, so it’s not an expansion or DLC, it’s entirely its own thing. On the Oculus blog, Chapter 2: Retribution is described as follows:

In this upcoming chapter, players will encounter new characters, new threats, and new gut-wrenching decisions that will determine their fate. Chapter 2: Retribution is a completely standalone sequel — not a small DLC pack for the original game — which means fans can either jump in right away or catch up with what The Tourist was up to previously before diving in.

With this, it sounds like The Tourist will make a return appearance in Chapter 2: Retribution alongside new characters, threats, and decisions for players to make.

Chapter 2: Retribution is set to release in late 2022, and will be a standalone game rather than a DLC pack for The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners.

In regards to the setting, Chapter 2: Retribution will take place in New Orleans like its predecessor, as indicated by a mention of exploring the French Quarter in a statement in the Oculus blog from Chris Busse, head of Skydance Interactive.

“The past two years have been absolutely incredible for The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, and we’re grateful for the continued support from the player community who have helped make the game the success it is today. We’re excited to announce Chapter 2, and we can’t wait to let players explore the new adventures that await them in the French Quarter and beyond.”

If you’re looking forward to more of The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, be sure to keep an eye out for Chapter 2: Retribution later this year. And be sure to check back, as we’ll undoubtedly have more information on Chapter 2: Retribution as new information is revealed.