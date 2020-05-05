The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners launches on PSVR alongside fresh trailer Skydance Interactive and Skybound Entertainment have brought their Walking Dead VR game, Saints & Sinners, over to the PSVR platform, and it's available now.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners is perhaps one of the most interesting dives into the TWD universe this side of the Telltale Games series. Putting players behind the eyes of a survivor trying to make it in New Orleans amid zombies and a war of factions, the game features visceral combat, gathering and crafting, and a wealth of interesting VR gameplay set in the popular universe created by Robert Kirkman. And it’s headed over to the PlayStation VR platform today.

Skydance Interactive announced the launch of The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners on PSVR alongside a new trailer via the developer’s YouTube channel on May 5, 2020. Available on the PlayStation Store now, players on PSVR can now take on the role of an outsider entering the walker-infested grounds of a ruined New Orleans. Amid a war between factions of survivors including the authoritarian Tower led by Mama and the rebellious and anarchic Reclaimed led by Jean-Baptiste, you’ll have to navigate their war in your efforts to survive each trek out into the city.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners originally launched on January 23, 2020, playable on Oculus Rift, Rift S, Quest (via Link cable only) HTC Vive, Cosmos, Valve Index and various Windows headsets and available through the Oculus Store, Steam, and the official Saints & Sinners website. With its launch on PlayStation VR today, it’s now playable on nearly every available VR-ready setup. We’ve certainly had our share of interest in it since it went up for pre-order back in December 2019. If you want to take a deep dive into what the game offers, check out our gameplay interview with the Saints & Sinners developers.

If you’ve got a VR headset and a love for The Walking Dead, there’s really no reason to miss the visceral zombie-survival experience Saints & Sinners is offering as it launches on PSVR today.