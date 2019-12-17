The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners is up for pre-order Skydance Interactive has opened pre-orders for VR game The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners as well as announcing launch platforms.

The upcoming Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners from Skydance Interactive has been both a promising new dive into The Walking Dead universe and an interesting VR survival horror experience wrapped up in one package. It remains to be seen if the game can live up to the hype in its trailers and news, but pre-orders have opened up for the game, complete with a new trailer, platform confirmations, and the reveal of two pre-order editions of the game.

Skydance Interactive announced digital pre-orders for The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners on December 17, 2019. The game will be coming to Oculus Rift, Rift S, Quest (via Link Cable), and the HTC Vive on January 23, 2019. Saints & Sinners will also launch on PlayStation VR in Spring 2020. A standard edition is available at $39.99, as well as a deluxe “Tourist Edition” at $49.99 and premium “Tower Edition” at $149.99. The Tourist Edition features special in-game bonus weapons, quests, a digital soundtrack, and access to a related podcast. The Tower Edition features all of the Tourist goodies plus some physical swag, such as a backpack, camping lantern, and 16GB severed thumb drive to name a few. You can check out the pre-order trailer below.

Saints & Sinners has been an extremely interesting prospect through its development. It looks like one of the first legitimately interesting The Walking Dead since Telltale Games’ series, and the VR format of the game actually looks fairly good. Players will explore a destroyed and chaotic version of New Orleans, fending off the dead, as well as navigating the often violent politics of survivors and two opposing human groups striving for control of the ruined city.

If you want to learn more The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, you can also checkout our interview with Guy Constantini, the Vice President of global interactive marketing at Skydance. You can also check out the Saints & Sinners website for more info on the game and pre-orders, or try to win a free VR Headset and Collector's Edition copy via their recently posted giveaway.