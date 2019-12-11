Win a VR headset with this Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners giveaway The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners is releasing next year and to celebrate, Skydance Interactive and Greenlit Content have a lot of goodies to give away!

Have you been looking to get into VR but don’t know where to start? Well this Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners giveaway by Skydance Interactive and Greenlit Content will solve that problem. The winner of the major prize will receive an Oculus VR headset, along with some other goodies.

Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners giveaway

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners is the latest game by Skydance Interactive that is set to release on January 23, 2020. This VR experience takes players to New Orleans, where survival is not guaranteed and tough decisions will have to be made.

Go in the chance to win an Oculus VR headset thanks to the Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners giveaway by Skydance Interactive and Greenlit Content.

To celebrate the release of The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, Skydance and Greenlit are giving away weekly prices along with one major Grand Prize being drawn on January 15, 2020. Entrants must be US residents, 18 years or older, and have a Steam account.

As for what’s on offer, the Grand Prize includes an Oculus VR headset, an Intel Core i7 (8th gen) processor, Collector’s Edition of The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, a reversible Saint/Sinner backpack stuffed with swag, as well as some in-game items. The weekly giveaways include an Intel Core i7 processor, backpacks, lanterns, game codes, as well as other swag!

Saints & Sinners VR Prize Pack Competition

Don’t let other survivors snag this precious loot out from under you. Follow the links in the above form to go into the draw for some excellent prizes. Be sure to check out the Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Steam page for more information on Skydance’s latest game.