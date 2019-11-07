Interview: Make the city yours in The Walking Dead: Sins and Sinners Get an insight into making one of pop culture's most popular titles a VR experience.

Since the comics first hit shelves in 2003, The Walking Dead has dominated popular culture. From a number of television series, video games, and even an upcoming film, this zombie universe has seen plenty of iterations. Skydance Interactive looks to delve further into the post-apocalyptic world with The Walking Dead: Sins and Sinners. This game will explore a new corner of The Walking Dead - New Orleans. Sins and Sinners will be a completely virtual reality experience. This isn’t the first time the zombie slaying franchise will be playable in VR, but it will be giving the genre a fresh spin. We interviewed Guy Constantini, the Vice President of global interactive marketing at Skydance about the project.

The story of The Walking Dead: Sins and Sinners is completely new and was written in association with the team at Skybound, the creators behind the original comic. You play as a tourist in the area, and although there is a narrative throughline, your choices will have an impact on the rest of the city. There was a strong emphasis on this in the interview. “You will basically get to choose what you do in New Orleans and how you behave, support yourself, and what happens to the city of New Orleans in a lot of ways through your actions.” Skydance will encourage players to experiment and explore new paths.

If you’re looking forward to slicing down some zombies in the bayou, you can play The Walking Dead: Sins and Sinners when it launches on January 23, 2020. For more exclusive interviews, subscribe to the Shacknews and GamerHubTV YouTube channels.