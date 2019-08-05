9to5 Elon - Episode 06: LEGO Tesla Truck, but show it to me
The gang gets back together for episode six of the 9to5 Elon podcast. Check it out!
The gang gets back together for episode six of the 9to5 Elon podcast. Check it out!
The gang is back after an extended hiatus for the show. Please take a look.
The gang is back after a week off and they tackle all the Tesla and electric vehicle news from the past few weeks.
We have our first guest on our first real episode of the 9to5 Elon podcast. Check out JB's early impressions of his Performance Model 3.
Please take a look at the latest letter from Shacknews CEO and EIC Asif Khan on the expansion of our coverage universe.
The first episode of our new Shacknews podcast, 9to5 Elon, is live! Give it a listen.