9to5 Elon - Episode 13: Tesla 2020.12.6 Traffic Light Update The 9to5 Elon podcast is back with a brand new episode.

Hey folks! We have been MIA during this ongoing pandemic. Please understand. We did record an episode on 4/3/2020 that Asif finally got around to editing. Check it out!

Show notes for this week's 9to5 Elon episode

General News:

I went to CES 2020. Then I got super sick. Worst “flu” of my life.https://t.co/EFlx5aLP30 — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) April 24, 2020

Elon's Tweets:

Best political platform ever pic.twitter.com/CRbNFdQj4B — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 19, 2020

Link to join the Hack Club AMA with @ElonMusk (starts at 1pm PT / 4pm ET today): https://t.co/D0rmbLPonJ



Here's a thread about who we are and what Hack Club does. 🧵 — Hack Club (@hackclub) April 24, 2020

Tesla News:

Starting today Teslas in the US can automatically stop for traffic lights and stop signs.🚦🛑



Just say where you want to go. Your Tesla will drive you through city streets, across highways interchanges, go around slow cars, and exit all on its own.



You just monitor. @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/ryRKiReZqc — Third Row Tesla Podcast (@thirdrowtesla) April 24, 2020

