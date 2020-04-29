Tesla (TSLA) Q1 2020 earnings results and conference call transcript Tesla has just reported results for the first quarter of 2020. Find out all the details from the earnings release and conference call here!

Tesla posted a profit in Q1 of 2020, and shares are jumping afterhours on the news. This is the first time in the company's history that they achieved positive GAAP net income in the seasonally weaker first quarter.

TSLA is currently trading at around $830/share in afterhours trading.

Tesla's Q1 2020 Earnings Release

Highlights

Cash $1.8B increase in our cash and cash equivalents in Q1 to $8.1B Operating cash flow less capex (free cash flow) negative

Profitability $283M GAAP operating income; 4.7% operating margin in Q1 $16M GAAP net income; $227M non-GAAP net income (ex-SBC) in Q1 Gross margin at Giga Shanghai approaching level of US-made Model 3 Model Y gross margin positive in Q1

Operations Model Y deliveries began, significantly ahead of schedule Increased Model S range to 391 miles with no increase in battery capacity Reached production of 1,000 Solar Roofs in a single week



Summary

Q1 2020 was the first time in our history that we achieved a positive GAAP net income in the seasonally weak first quarter. Despite global operational challenges, we were able to achieve our best first quarter for both production and deliveries.

Although impacted by inefficiencies related to the temporary suspension of production and deliveries in many locations, our gross margin remained strong. At Gigafactory Shanghai, further volume growth resulted in a material improvement in margins of locally made Model 3 vehicles. In addition, Model Y contributed profits, which is the first time in our history that a new product has been profitable in its first quarter.

Despite the expiration of various government incentives at the end of last year, Q1 was pacing to be the strongest quarter of deliveries until our operations were interrupted in March. As a result, we remain confident in growing global production capacity as quickly as possible.

We are continuing to significantly invest in our product roadmap, including improvements in technology, as well as localizing production in Shanghai and Berlin.

At the same time, we are diligently managing working capital, reducing non-critical spend, and driving productivity improvements. We believe we are well-positioned to manage near-term uncertainty while achieving our long-term plans.

Outlook

Introduction It is difficult to predict how quickly vehicle manufacturing and its global supply chain will return to prior levels. Due to the wide range of potential outcomes, near-term guidance of net income and free cash flow would likely be inaccurate. We will again revisit our 2020 guidance in our Q2 update.

Volume We have the capacity installed to exceed 500,000 vehicle deliveries this year, despite announced production interruptions. For our US factories, it remains uncertain how quickly we and our suppliers will be able to ramp production after resuming operations. We are coordinating closely with each supplier and associated government.

Cash Flow While near-term cash flow guidance is currently on hold, we are continuing to significantly invest in our product roadmap and long-term capacity expansion plans as we have sufficient liquidity. Model Y production lines in Shanghai and Berlin remain our most important near-term projects.

Profit While near-term profit guidance is currently on hold, we believe we will achieve industry leading operating margins and

profitability with capacity expansion and localization plans underway.

Product We expect that production of both Model Y in Fremont and Model 3 in Shanghai will continue to ramp gradually through Q2. We are continuing to build capacity for Model Y at Gigafactory Berlin and Gigafactory Shanghai and remain on track to start deliveries from both locations in 2021. Lastly, we are shifting our first Tesla Semi deliveries to 2021.



Here are some highlights from the Tesla Q1 2020 earnings results conference call, which starts at 6:30 PM ET:

6:30 PM ET - call starts TSLA at $876.50/share

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and CFO Zachary Kirkhorn to make opening remarks.

6:34 PM ET - Elon opens

Q1 strong quarter despite many challenges

GAAP net income

We've learned a lot

New products ramp faster

Model Y ramp even faster than Giga Shanghai Model 3 ramp

Model Y already profitable

Autopilot updates

"We are only exposing functionality we feel good about"

Soon we will be collecting data from a billion intersections a month

Training the neural net

Advantage no one else has

Difficult to appreciate

Drive from home to office can almost be done with leading edge alpha builds now

Increased range of Model S and Model X

6:38 PM ET - TSLA at $879/share

As soon as the EPA reopens for testing, we are confident that the Model S will have a 400 mile range

For Model Y, we introduced a revolutionary two-piece casting.

Pushing the envelope on structural engineering

Positive effects in every way essentially

Revolutionary new heat pump

remarkable range

slightly better than the Model 3 despite being a bigger car that weighs more

excellent at low temperature driving

We are confident that this product (Model Y) will be our best selling product ever

We are absolutely continuing our build out for the Model Y ramp

We are pedals to the metal on new products and expanding the company

We are looking forward to being a global manufacturer with a capacity of well over 1 million vehicles per year

6:42 PM ET - Zack is here

Zack is proud

Successful launch, ramp, and profitability of Model Y

Shanghai margins improving despite not running at full capacity

Long range of Model 3 to positively effect ASPs in China

Zack is stoked about that first ever Q1 profit

Good job, Zack

6:44 PM ET - TSLA at $882/share

Model Y in Shanghai and Berlin are proceeding

Shanghai Giga remains operational

Fremont remains down

14,000 increase in vehicle inventory due to delivery issues

sales and delivery operations have paused, but still seeing orders

extended shutdown in Fremont will affect short-term performance

Working Capital management will be the most important lever in managing costs

Comfortable from a liquidity perspective

Touts cost efficiencies over the past years

Q&A begins from institutional investors

Most Tesla owners have yet to experience FSD, could you consider offering it as a subscription?

Elon - We will, but probably later towards the end of this year.

Buying FSD is an investment in the future, and we are confident it will be a benefit

Our goal is to maxmize the happiness of the customers

Next Question on China Tesla manufacturing subsidies

Elon - rapid progress on lowering cost in China

Lowering the price of the Standard Range Model 3 tomorrow below the subsidy limit

Cost of vehicles produced in China is lower than in California, additional opportunities to expand margin while lowering costs - Zack

Next question, how has Tesla improved during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Elon - The right move is to continue to advance

Clearly an uncertain future ahead, but the long-term prospects are really good

Both Zack and Elon highlight the companies focus on lowering costs

Elon highlights touchless delivery and ease of purchasing a Tesla.

Next question, Can you give us a brief preview of battery day?

Elon - We don't want to preempt Battery Day

There will be a lot of exciting news to tell

It will be one of the most exciting days in Tesla's history

Third Week of May? Maybe

Either in California or Texas, depending on what they can do

Next Question on FSD revenue recognized

Zack - Currently $7000 in NA, half goes into revenue,

deferred revenue is currently $600 million



