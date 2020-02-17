New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

9to5 Elon - Episode 11: TSLA secondary offering and Bernie memes

Everyone's favorite Shacknews Tesla podcast is back with our 11th episode. Check it out!
Asif Khan
1

On our eleventh episode, I am joined by Adam and Tony as we discuss the news of the week. We break down the ongoing TSLA short squeeze and talk about the decision to do a secondary offering last week. We also take some time to tap dance on the graves of TSLAQ, because they are so RONG. Don't doubt ur vibe, and check out this awesome episode of 9to5 Elon.

If video podcasts aren't your jam, we have the podcast up on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, or Stitcher. Episodes should go live on Monday afternoons at 5:00 PM ET. It didn't this week. Please understand.

Links and embeds for our sources used in this episode:

General news:

Starship info

“Every now and again I doubt my vibe...so now I am like that was a mistake” — @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/dzUiEIOy0E

Elon's tweets:

Tesla news:

Tesla Autopilot removal story

Model 3 SR rear heated seats OTA upgrade 

Giga 3 Shanghai is back online

TSLA beats out AAPL as top SoFi holding 

Tesla raises $2 billion in secondary share offering

Please let us know if you have any suggestions for the show or any topics you would like us to discuss on a future 9to5 Elon episode. You can reach us on Twitter @TeslaFudge @Long_Elon and @technosucks. Check out our TSLA Q4 2019 conference call transcript and breakdown of earnings, in case you missed it.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

