9to5 Elon - Episode 11: TSLA secondary offering and Bernie memes Everyone's favorite Shacknews Tesla podcast is back with our 11th episode. Check it out!

On our eleventh episode, I am joined by Adam and Tony as we discuss the news of the week. We break down the ongoing TSLA short squeeze and talk about the decision to do a secondary offering last week. We also take some time to tap dance on the graves of TSLAQ, because they are so RONG. Don't doubt ur vibe, and check out this awesome episode of 9to5 Elon.

Links and embeds for our sources used in this episode:

General news:

Amazing video of the surface of Comet 67PChuryumov-Gerasimenko



(Credit landru79 / ESA) pic.twitter.com/aIpd26WIQR — Universal-Sci (@universal_sci) February 8, 2020

Starship info

“Every now and again I doubt my vibe...so now I am like that was a mistake” — @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/dzUiEIOy0E

I donated my #30 Roadster to the LeMay Auto Museum in Tacoma. https://t.co/ruVdS6OriA — John Carmack (@ID_AA_Carmack) February 15, 2020

Elon's tweets:

Late night tweets … sigh — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 6, 2020

feeling cute, might delete later pic.twitter.com/TtDJcr9Qiq — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 8, 2020

Ok u can have a little emerald 🤹🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/3LzPe4aG4B — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 12, 2020

💘 be still my beating heart 💘 pic.twitter.com/Fnly6DNLIC — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 13, 2020

New emoji! Last one comes with free phone hack. pic.twitter.com/T3jjwZycog — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 6, 2020

Giga all the places. pic.twitter.com/lavLq6OiYJ — Long Elon (@long_elon) February 5, 2020

Tesla news:

Having reviewed the 10-K, here is my latest $TSLA earnings forecast.



Looks like a ($0.2B) GAAP loss in Q1 (on lower deliveries), a $0.2B profit in Q2, and more profitable quarters after GF3 and Model Y have ramped.



I cannot underscore enough that Tesla's strategy is working. pic.twitter.com/C6RwGvvH0o — James Stephenson (@ICannot_Enough) February 15, 2020

Tesla Autopilot removal story

Model 3 SR rear heated seats OTA upgrade

Giga 3 Shanghai is back online

TSLA beats out AAPL as top SoFi holding

Tesla raises $2 billion in secondary share offering

.⁦@elonmusk⁩ and @tesla continue to make solid decisions by raising 2B in capital after it has reached almost 4X of the valuation last year. So pumped for the future of @Tesla and the push for a renewable future. From ⁦@CNBC⁩ pic.twitter.com/779DveJ9Xl — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) February 13, 2020

