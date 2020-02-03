9to5 Elon - Episode 10: TSLAQ is RONG - Don't doubt ur vibe The gang is back to break down the most recent TSLA quarter and do a victory dance on the graves of TSLAQ. Sorry shorts, you were RONG!

On our tenth episode, I am joined by Adam, Tony and Sara as we discuss the news of the week. We break down Tesla's Q4 2019 financial earnings results release and talk about every little thing said during the conference call. We also take some time to tap dance on the graves of TSLAQ, because they are so RONG. Don't doubt ur vibe, and check out this awesome episode of 9to5 Elon.

Please let us know if you have any suggestions for the show or any topics you would like us to discuss on a future 9to5 Elon episode. You can reach us on Twitter @TeslaFudge @Long_Elon and @technosucks. Check out our TSLA Q4 2019 conference call transcript and breakdown of earnings, in case you missed it.