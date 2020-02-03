New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

9to5 Elon - Episode 10: TSLAQ is RONG - Don't doubt ur vibe

The gang is back to break down the most recent TSLA quarter and do a victory dance on the graves of TSLAQ. Sorry shorts, you were RONG!
Asif Khan
2

On our tenth episode, I am joined by Adam, Tony and Sara as we discuss the news of the week. We break down Tesla's Q4 2019 financial earnings results release and talk about every little thing said during the conference call. We also take some time to tap dance on the graves of TSLAQ, because they are so RONG. Don't doubt ur vibe, and check out this awesome episode of 9to5 Elon.

If video podcasts aren't your jam, we have the podcast up on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, or Stitcher. Episodes should go live on Monday afternoons at 5:00 PM ET. It didn't this week. Please understand.

Please let us know if you have any suggestions for the show or any topics you would like us to discuss on a future 9to5 Elon episode. You can reach us on Twitter @TeslaFudge @Long_Elon and @technosucks. Check out our TSLA Q4 2019 conference call transcript and breakdown of earnings, in case you missed it.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

