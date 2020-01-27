New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

9to5 Elon - Episode 09: He does good at rockets and the gang talks politics

The gang gets back together to chat about all of the latest Tesla news and Elon Musk's dance moves.
Asif Khan
This episode, I am joined by Tony and Sara as we discuss the news of the week. On this first episode of 2020, the gang talks about the new Byte app, and also why now is a good time to be politically active. We also talk about rockets. Because he's one of our great geniuses, and we have to protect our genius.

If video podcasts aren't your jam, we have the podcast up on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, or Stitcher. Episodes should go live on Monday afternoons at 5:00 PM ET.

Please let us know if you have any suggestions for the show or any topics you would like us to discuss on a future 9to5 Elon episode. You can reach us on Twitter @TeslaFudge @Long_Elon and @technosucks.

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

