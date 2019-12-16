9to5 Elon - Episode 08: Space weed, Tesla stock chart & Greta is right The gang is back for our last 9to5 Elon podcast episode of 2019.

This episode, I am joined to Tony and Adam as we discuss the news of the week and take a look at a very special Elon Musk meme. Please take a look.

If video podcasts aren't your jam, we have the podcast up on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, or Stitcher. Episodes should go live on Monday afternoons at 5:00 PM ET.

Please let us know if you have any suggestions for the show or any topics you would like us to discuss on a future 9to5 Elon episode. You can reach us on Twitter @TeslaFudge @Long_Elon and @technosucks.