9to5 Elon - Episode 12: Staying home and making masks The gang is finally back together for a special episode. Find out what Tony, Sara, and Adam have been up to during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Hey folks! We have been MIA during this ongoing pandemic. Please understand. We did record an episode on 4/3/2020 that Asif finally got around to editing. Check it out!

If video podcasts aren't your jam, we have the podcast up on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, or Stitcher. Episodes should go live on Monday afternoons at 5:00 PM ET. It didn't this week. Please understand.

Please let us know if you have any suggestions for the show or any topics you would like us to discuss on a future 9to5 Elon episode. You can reach us on Twitter @TeslaFudge @Long_Elon and @technosucks. Check out our TSLA Q4 2019 conference call transcript and breakdown of earnings, in case you missed it.