New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideMonster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Monster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough

All Stories Tagged: System Requirements

Tomb Raider PC features, system requirements revealed

With Tomb Raider only weeks away, publisher Square Enix has detailed the bells and whistles added to the PC edition, including high-res textures and better shadows. It also confirmed the minimum and recommend system specs. The port is in good hands, made by Nixxes Software, the folks behind the respectable PC edition of Deus Ex: Human Revolution.

BioShock Infinite PC features & requirements detailed

With BioShock Infinite's February 26 launch drawing near, developer Irrational Games has detailed the PC edition's wide range of graphics and control options, along with its system requirements. The BioShock series has suffered from issues like wonky widescreen and missing controller support on PC before, but on paper it sounds like things are shaping up nicely for Infinite.

Arma 3 system requirements are commanding

One lingering question following the announcement of Arma 3 was "do we need military-grade hardware to run the game's new engine?" The system requirements are now available to help answer that question.

Load More Stories
Load More Stories
Hello, Meet Lola