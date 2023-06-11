Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Starfield PC specs: minimum & recommended requirements

Learn how beefy your PC needs to be in order to run Starfield on the recommended settings or the specs to get away with the minimum requirements.
Sam Chandler
Bethesda
Starfield is coming to PC this in September which means gamers only have a few months to get their PC specs up to scratch to meet the recommended requirements. Alternatively, maybe you’re looking to see whether you can get away with one more major PC release, squeaking in for that minimum benchmark.

Here are the PC specs and requirements for Starfield, as seen on the game’s official Steam page. We’ll be certain to update this should Bethesda offer up more benchmarks for different in-game settings.

Starfield
Minimum Recommended
OS Windows 10 version 22H2 (10.0.19045) Windows 10/11 with updates
CPU AMD Ryzen 5 2600X, Intel Core i7-6800K AMD Ryzen 5 3600X, Intel i5-10600K
RAM 16 GB RAM 16 GB RAM
GFX AMD Radeon RX 5700, NVIDIA GeForce 1070 Ti AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080
DirectX Version 12 Version 12
Network Broadband Internet connection Broadband Internet connection
HDD 125 GB & SSD required 125 GB & SSD required
The character stands looking at a mountin, a ringed planet hangs in the sky

Source: Bethesda

The good news is that the minimum specs aren’t that demanding, requiring a graphics card that came out in at least 2017. As for the recommended, if you’ve got a graphics card from around 2018 or 2018 you should be good to go. For more on Starfield, make sure you check out our wrap-up of everything we learned about Starfield from the Xbox Games Showcase 2023. There’s also our Starfield pre-order guide to help you pick the edition that’s right for you.

