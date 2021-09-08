Deathloop PC system requirements See whether your PC specs measure up to the Deathloop system requirements for 4K, 1080p, and all manner of mixtures in between.

Deathloop is coming to PC along with PlayStation 5, and PC owners will want to check whether or not their specs meet the Deathloop PC system requirements. Thankfully, Bethesda has released some information that details what players will need in order to hit 4K/60fps, 1080p/60fps as well as some other options.

Deathloop PC system requirements

Bethesda has officially revealed the Deathloop PC specs over on its official blog. This information will give players a good indication of the system requirements they will need to hit if they want to experience Deathloop at its peak. While 4K/60fps is a pipedream for most, even the 1080p/60fps specs to play the game with “high settings” is quite demanding.

Ultra 4K/60fps

OS: 64 bit Windows 10 version 1909 or higher

Processor : Intel Core i9-10900K @ 3.70GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT

Memory : 16 GB system RAM

Graphics : Nvidia RTX 3080 (10GB) or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT (16GB)

DirectX : Version 12

Storage : 30 GB available space (SSD)

1080p/60fps

OS : 64 bit Windows 10 version 1909 or higher

Processor : Intel Core i7-9700K @ 3.60GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

Memory : 16 GB

Graphics : Nvidia RTX 2060 (6GB) or AMD Radeon RX 5700 (8GB)

DirectX : Version 12

Storage : 30 GB available space (SSD)

1080p/30fps

OS : 64 bit Windows 10 version 1909 or higher

Processor : Intel Core i5-8400 @ 2.80GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Memory : 12 GB

Graphics : Nvidia GTX 1060 (6GB) or AMD Radeon RX 580 (8GB)

DirectX : Version 12

Storage : 30 GB available space (HDD)

As you can see, even the 1080p/60fps requirements for Deathloop are quite high, requiring PC players to have at least an Nvidia RTX 2060. However, this is if players want to experience Deathloop using “High” settings, so chances are you might be able to hit 60fps if you lower some of those settings down to medium. As it so happens, Bethesda was nice enough to give players a look at some of the settings they can change:

PC graphics settings – Standard

Field of View (65 to 110 degrees)

Ultrawide support

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution support

PC graphics settings – Advanced

Texture Details

Model Details

Shadow Details

Water Details

Terrain Details

Decal Details

Ambient Occlusion

Sun Shadows

Post-Process Anti-Aliasing

TWAA Sharpness

Sharpness Post Process

Camera Motion Blur

Bloom (yes/no)

Depth of Field (yes/no)

Lens Flare (yes/no)

Light Shafts (yes/no)

Now that you know the Deathloop PC system requirements, you can get a measure of how your own PC specs will perform when running the game. Are you due for an upgrade in order to hit those impressive requirements or are you ready to dive in to this time-twisting assassination adventure? Be sure to slink over to the Shacknews Deathloop page for our ongoing coverage of Arkane Studios latest title.