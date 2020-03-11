DOOM Eternal PC requirements and specs

As one of the most anticipated games of 2020, DOOM Eternal is set to land on consoles and PCs with all the subtlety of a wrecking ball. As a follow up to the wildly popular DOOM 2016, this loose re-imagining of DOOM 2: Hell on Earth is sure to be an exhilarating playthrough as well as a technical marvel. To be sure that your PC is capable of handling a full-scale invasion of satanic Moon demons, make sure to check out the official system requirements. Developer id Software was also kind enough to offer some additional info on system specs needs to meet certain performance criteria, should you be concerned about what kind of hardware you need to play the game with maxed-out settings.

We wrote up a build guide for DOOM Eternal last month based on speculation of how the game would perform on modern PC hardware. Luckily, the recommendation proved to be adequate for running the game on very high settings at frame rates beyond 60Hz. If you want to ensure a similar level of performance on your machine with DOOM Eternal, make sure to check out the official requirements and specs below.

DOOM Eternal's Ultra-Nightmare quality preset will test even the most powerful PC hardware. Make sure your specs are up to snuff.

DOOM Eternal minimum system requirements

1080p / 60Hz / Low Quality Settings

64-bit Windows 7/64-Bit Windows 10



Intel Core i5 @ 3.3 GHz or better, or AMD Ryzen 3 @ 3.1 GHz or better



8GB System RAM



NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050Ti (4GB), GTX 1060 (3GB), GTX 1650 (4GB) or AMD Radeon R9 280 (3GB), AMD Radeon R9 290 (4GB) or RX 470 (4GB)



50 GB hard drive space

DOOM Eternal recommended system specs

64-bit Windows 10





Intel Core i7-6700K or better, or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X or better





8GB System RAM





50 GB hard drive space

1440p / 60Hz / High Quality Settings

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 (8GB), RTX 2060 (6GB) or AMD Radeon RX Vega56 (8GB) or

1080p / 60Hz / High Quality Settings Note: On GTX 970 only - set Texture Quality to Medium

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB), NVIDIA GeForce 970 (4GB), AMD RX 480 (8GB)

DOOM Eternal Ultra-Nightmare specs

2160p / 60Hz / Ultra-Nightmare Settings

1440p / 120Hz / Ultra-Nightmare Settings

64-bit Windows 10







Intel Core i9-9900K or better, or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or better







16GB System RAM







NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti (11GB) or AMD Radeon VII (16GB) (with Geometric Detail set to Ultra)







50 GB hard drive space



DOOM Eternal will launch on PC and consoles on March 19, 2020. If you must rip and tear at the highest settings, prepare your system accordingly. For information on all the biggest upcoming games of the year, be sure to check out our 2020 video game release dates calendar. You don’t want to get caught with your pants down.