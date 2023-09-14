Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty & 2.0 PC requirements Cyberpunk 2077 PC specs and system requirements have been for have been updated with the release of Update 2.0 and Phantom Liberty.

With the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty and Update 2.0, CD Projekt RED has revised the PC specs and system requirements. In order to hit various graphical performances, players will need to check the following table to ensure their PC meets or exceeds the minimum requirements. Those that want to hit the ray tracing benchmarks will need some of the more recent GPUs on the market.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty PC Specs

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (September 26, 2023) and Update 2.0 have driven CD Projekt RED to update the PC requirements for the game. The new system specs target 1080p across the board while also letting those with newer graphics cards hit some insane visuals. The information comes courtesy of a recent news post from the developers.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty & Update 2.0 PC requirements In-Game Graphics Preset Minimum Recommended Ultra RT Minimum RT Recommended RT Overdrive Resolution 1080p 1080p 2160p 1080p 1080p 2160p Expected FPS 30 60 60 30 60 60 OS 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 CPU Core i7-6700

Ryzen 5 1600 Core i7-12700

Ryzen 7 7800X3D Core i9-12900

Ryzen 9 7900X Core i7-9700

Ryzen 5 5600 Core i9-12900

Ryzen 9 7900X Core i9-12900

Ryzen 9 7900X GPU GeForce GTX 1060 6GB

Radeon RX 580 8GB Arc A380 GeForce RTX 2060 Super

Radeon RX 5700 XT Arc A770 GeForce RTX 3080

Radeon RX 7900 XTX GeForce RTX 2060

Radeon RX 6800 XT Arc A750 GeForce RTX 3080 Ti

Radeon RX 7900 XTX GeForce RTX 4080 VRAM 6 GB 8 GB 12 GB 8 GB 12 GB 16 GB RAM 12 GB 16 GB 20 GB 16 GB 20 GB 24 GB HDD 70 GB SSD 70 GB SSD 70 GB NVME 70 GB SSD 70 GB NVME 70 GB NVME

Some of the big things to note is that playing on Ultra will require that Cyberpunk 2077 or the Phantom Liberty expansion is installed on an NVME drive. Additionally, these visuals at 4K will need an RTX 3080 or RX 7900 XTX at a minimum. If you’ve been waiting to do an update, now might be the time.

For a point of reference, here are the old system requirements from when Cyberpunk 2077 first released. As you can see, the update to the CPU and GPU requirements are rather eye-watering.

The Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty and Update 2.0 PC system requirements are certainly demanding. Check your rig and ensure that it’s ready to go. In the meantime, take a look at the Cyberpunk 2077 Build Planner so you can map out your new character. Check out our Cyberpunk 2077 Guide for our ongoing coverage of this hit title.