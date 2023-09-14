New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty & 2.0 PC requirements

Cyberpunk 2077 PC specs and system requirements have been for have been updated with the release of Update 2.0 and Phantom Liberty.

Donovan Erskine
4

With the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty and Update 2.0, CD Projekt RED has revised the PC specs and system requirements. In order to hit various graphical performances, players will need to check the following table to ensure their PC meets or exceeds the minimum requirements. Those that want to hit the ray tracing benchmarks will need some of the more recent GPUs on the market.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty PC Specs

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (September 26, 2023) and Update 2.0 have driven CD Projekt RED to update the PC requirements for the game. The new system specs target 1080p across the board while also letting those with newer graphics cards hit some insane visuals. The information comes courtesy of a recent news post from the developers.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty & Update 2.0 PC requirements
In-Game Graphics Preset Minimum Recommended Ultra RT Minimum RT Recommended RT Overdrive
Resolution 1080p 1080p 2160p 1080p 1080p 2160p
Expected FPS 30 60 60 30 60 60
OS 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10
CPU Core i7-6700
Ryzen 5 1600		 Core i7-12700
Ryzen 7 7800X3D		 Core i9-12900
Ryzen 9 7900X		 Core i7-9700
Ryzen 5 5600		 Core i9-12900
Ryzen 9 7900X		 Core i9-12900
Ryzen 9 7900X
GPU GeForce GTX 1060 6GB
Radeon RX 580 8GB Arc A380		 GeForce RTX 2060 Super
Radeon RX 5700 XT Arc A770		 GeForce RTX 3080
Radeon RX 7900 XTX		 GeForce RTX 2060
Radeon RX 6800 XT Arc A750		 GeForce RTX 3080 Ti
Radeon RX 7900 XTX		 GeForce RTX 4080
VRAM 6 GB 8 GB 12 GB 8 GB 12 GB 16 GB
RAM 12 GB 16 GB 20 GB 16 GB 20 GB 24 GB
HDD 70 GB SSD 70 GB SSD 70 GB NVME 70 GB SSD 70 GB NVME 70 GB NVME

Some of the big things to note is that playing on Ultra will require that Cyberpunk 2077 or the Phantom Liberty expansion is installed on an NVME drive. Additionally, these visuals at 4K will need an RTX 3080 or RX 7900 XTX at a minimum. If you’ve been waiting to do an update, now might be the time.

For a point of reference, here are the old system requirements from when Cyberpunk 2077 first released. As you can see, the update to the CPU and GPU requirements are rather eye-watering.

The Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty and Update 2.0 PC system requirements are certainly demanding. Check your rig and ensure that it’s ready to go. In the meantime, take a look at the Cyberpunk 2077 Build Planner so you can map out your new character. Check out our Cyberpunk 2077 Guide for our ongoing coverage of this hit title.

