The Cyberpunk 2077 Build Planner lets you experiment with 2.0 character creation

You can play with the Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 build planner to get a head start on making a new character.
Bill Lavoy
1

Today, CD Projekt RED held a Night City Wire: Phantom Liberty Special. Among the things revealed and showcased was a Cyberpunk 2077 Build Planner.

The Cyberpunk 2077 Build Planner is live on Cyberpunk 2077’s website now and will let anyone who is interested in creating a new character when Phantom Liberty and the 2.0 update launches play around with potential builds right now. Players are given a total of 66 attribute points and 80 perk points, allowing them to experiment with the new perks and Phantom Liberty’s new Relic skill tree.

An image showing the Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 Build Planner for Phantom Liberty

There’s a surprising amount of depth to the Cyberpunk 2077 Build Planner, with full skill trees, perks, descriptions, and even the ability to reset or refund spent points. The feature also offers players a way to dig into some of the details coming with the DLC and 2.0 update, as full details on the new Relic skill tree are included.

When players are done creating their ideal build, it can be shared with others, or the link can be saved for your own reference in the future. Yes, you can build the character of your dreams (in terms of skills and perks), save the link, and then refer to it once you’re into Phantom Liberty and the 2.0 update. Pretty cool.

Now that you know the Cyberpunk 2077 Build Planner exists, get busy building ahead of Phantom Liberty’s release on September 26, 2023. For more information, stay locked in with our Cyberpunk 2077 topic on Shacknews.

Managing Editor
Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He made his mark early in his career through guide writing and a deep understanding of editorial SEO. He enjoys putting in the work to create a great content, be it a wild feature or grinding out an in-depth collectible guide. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his articles.

