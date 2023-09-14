The Cyberpunk 2077 Build Planner lets you experiment with 2.0 character creation You can play with the Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 build planner to get a head start on making a new character.

Today, CD Projekt RED held a Night City Wire: Phantom Liberty Special. Among the things revealed and showcased was a Cyberpunk 2077 Build Planner.

The Cyberpunk 2077 Build Planner is live on Cyberpunk 2077’s website now and will let anyone who is interested in creating a new character when Phantom Liberty and the 2.0 update launches play around with potential builds right now. Players are given a total of 66 attribute points and 80 perk points, allowing them to experiment with the new perks and Phantom Liberty’s new Relic skill tree.

There’s a surprising amount of depth to the Cyberpunk 2077 Build Planner, with full skill trees, perks, descriptions, and even the ability to reset or refund spent points. The feature also offers players a way to dig into some of the details coming with the DLC and 2.0 update, as full details on the new Relic skill tree are included.

When players are done creating their ideal build, it can be shared with others, or the link can be saved for your own reference in the future. Yes, you can build the character of your dreams (in terms of skills and perks), save the link, and then refer to it once you’re into Phantom Liberty and the 2.0 update. Pretty cool.

Now that you know the Cyberpunk 2077 Build Planner exists, get busy building ahead of Phantom Liberty’s release on September 26, 2023. For more information, stay locked in with our Cyberpunk 2077 topic on Shacknews.