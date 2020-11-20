Cyberpunk 2077 updated PC specs and requirements revealed CD Projekt RED details the specs required to run Cyberpunk 2077 at minimum and max settings.

CD Projekt RED held its final episode of Night City Wire yesterday, as the release of Cyberpunk 2077 is just weeks away. However, the developer is far from done with sharing news and updates as we patiently await our arrival to Night City. CDPR has released an updated graphic listing the PC requirements for Cyberpunk 2077. From minimum specs all the way up to ray tracing on ultra settings, this is a perfect reference to get an understanding of how your PC will run the heavily-anticipated RPG.

CD Projekt RED shared the updated look at Cyberpunk 2077’s PC requirements via the game’s Twitter account. We first got our look at the game’s specs earlier this year, but that only listed the minimum and recommended specs. Looking at the updated graphic, we see that Cyberpunk 2077 is fairly optimized as rigs with several years old parts should be able to run the game at the recommended settings. If you wanna turn those graphics up to ultra and surpass 1080p resolution, you’ll need at least a 20-series card (NVIDIA) or the new batch of 5000 and 6000 series cards from AMD.

For those looking to experience Night City in all its glory, these updated specs also detail the requirements for ray tracing. At minimum, ray tracing will require a 2060 GPU and either an i7 or Ryzen 3 CPU. To crank it up any further than that, you’ll have to get your hands on a 3070 or 3080, as well as an i7-6700 or Ryzen 5 3600 CPU. These specs also reaffirm that the game’s download size will be a modest 70 GB.

With its latest delay pushing it an extra 21 days, Cyberpunk 2077 is set to finally release on December 10. You can count on Shacknews for the latest updates on Cyberpunk 2077 as we await our arrival in Night City.