Super Mario 64 Land is a massive fan-made ROM that's out now
Modder Kaze Emanuar has offered up an enormous new take on Super Mario 64 featuring new bosses, levels, power-ups, and more.
It's only been six weeks, but Super Mario Maker 2 has already passed five million courses uploaded.
The game hasn't even been out for two weeks, but Super Mario Maker 2 has already see two million courses uploaded to its servers.
Is Nintendo corny enough to slip in a pun with a new Super Mario Maker 2 item? Probably. Shacknews investigates.
Super Mario Maker 2 is out on June 28, but we had a chance to test drive the game ahead of its release. Our review.
A Nintendo Direct presentation dedicated to Super Mario Maker 2 is set to air this coming Wednesday, May 15.
Nintendo Switch Online service adds three games in April with Punch-Out, The Lost Levels, and Star Soldier.
March 10 is Mario (MAR10) Day and Nintendo is celebrating with some discounts on Switch games featuring the legendary character.
Nintendo Switch Online is set to add two more NES classics, including one of Kirby's first games and the black sheep of the Super Mario Bros. series.
Deck Mario out in some appropriately festive accessories.