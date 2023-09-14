Mario vs. Donkey Kong announced for February 2024 Nintendo's most famous characters will continue their rivalry in early 2024 as Mario chases after Donkey Kong and the Mario toys.

The rivalry between Mario and Donkey Kong is a long and storied one going back to nearly the beginning of Nintendo in video games. That rivalry was rekindled in the Super Mario Bros. Movie, and now it will continue on the Nintendo Switch in 2024. Mario Vs. Donkey Kong was announced, offering a puzzle platformer in which Donkey Kong has stolen countless toys and Mario must chase him to get them back. It’s coming to the Nintendo Switch in February 2024.

Nintendo announced Mario vs. Donkey Kong on the September 2023 Nintendo Direct presentation. The game is coming to Nintendo Switch on February 16, 2024. Harkening back to the similarly named titles on the Game Boy and Nintendo DS platforms, Mario vs. Donkey Kong is a puzzle platformer. In each level, players will have to navigate an obstacle course of traps, contraptions, and toys as he runs for the goal. Eventually, he’ll have showdowns with Donkey Kong himself in which he must thwart the cranky gorilla’s greedy efforts to horde all the Mario toys. You can see the trailer in action below:

The Mario vs. Donkey Kong series has been around for quite a long time. It began in 2004 with the first Mario vs. Donkey Kong game on the Game Boy Advance. However, it’s also been dormant for a minute. The last proper game in the series was Mario vs. Donkey Kong: Tipping Stars on the Wii U in 2015. Mario vs. Donkey Kong promises to bring this series back and give it a fresh coat of paint in 2024. It looks like quite a few of the puzzles will be refreshed too and we can even play co-op with one player playing Mario and one player playing Toad.

With Mario vs. Donkey Kong set for February 2024, we have plenty of time to see what it has in store for us. Stay tuned as we watch for further updates leading up to its launch next year.