LEGO Super Mario announcement teased for Mario Day It looks like new LEGO Super Mario sets are slated to be revealed this coming weekend as part of Mario Day festivities.

Mario Day is right around the corner, and while we wait to see what Nintendo will do with it, LEGO is already teasing new plans with its LEGO Super Mario series. The toy company recently shared a small video in which it told fans to keep an eye out this coming weekend for new reveals. They further teased that it’s something new in the LEGO Super Mario line and will be part of Mario Day fun.

LEGO released its Mario Day teaser on the LEGO YouTube channel this week. The teaser isn’t long, and doesn’t give us too much of an idea of what’s coming, but we do know that LEGO is set to reveal something on March 9 (Mario Day, March 10, is a Sunday), and it will be new reveals for the popular interactive Mario-themed line of building toys.

The LEGO Super Mario line has been a popular part of LEGO’s catalogue ever since it launched. The original set allows you to build interactive levels. You can then turn on the electronic LEGO Mario toy and play with those levels. The community has made all sorts of fun creations with this foundation, and LEGO and Nintendo have expanded what fans can do with a multitude of expanded sets such as the Luigi Starter Course and Bowser Airship. Some toys don’t connect to the LEGO Super Mario set, but are instead special sets themselves, such as the Super Mario 64 Question Mark Block set.

With Mario Day coming fast on March 10, it will be interesting to see what LEGO has up its sleeve. Whether it’s a Super Mario expansion set or a special edition set, stay tuned here at Shacknews as we share the details when they drop.