Three Super Mario Advance GBA games are coming to Nintendo Switch Online next week Expansion Pack subscribers will soon be able to play Super Mario Advance, Super Mario World: Super Mario Advance 2, and Yoshi's Island: Super Mario Advance 3.

Following the release of Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games on Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, Nintendo is bringing three solid Super Mario games to the service. All three original Super Mario Advance games, including Super Mario Advance, Super Mario World: Super Mario Advance 2, and Yoshi’s Island: Super Mario Advance 3, are slated to join the Nintendo Switch Online Game Boy Advance library next week.

Nintendo announced the details of its latest upcoming games on Nintendo Switch Online in a tweet on the official Nintendo Twitter on May 18, 2023. According to the announcement, Super Mario Advance, Super Mario World: Super Mario Advance 2, and Yoshi’s Island: Super Mario Advance 3 will become available to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers in the Game Boy Advance Online library on May 26, 2023.

The first three Super Mario Advance games are coming to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack on May 26.

Source: Nintendo

These three games are beloved parts of Nitnendo’s portable lineup. Super Mario Advance was a remake of Super Mario Bros. 2 (the Doki Doki Panic rework), featuring Princess Peach and Toad as playable characters, Birdo as an iconic enemy, and delightfully colorful visual refresh. Similarly, Super Mario Advance 2 was a portable remake of Super Mario World and Super Mario Advance 3 was a remake of Yoshi’s Island. It’s debatable whether all three are better than their console counterparts, but they represent a much-beloved era of handheld Nintendo games.

At the very least, these games might sate Super Mario Bros. Movie fans as we await a new Mario game. Check them out on May 26 if you have a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription and stay tuned for more details on games coming to Nintendo Switch Online as they become available, right here at Shacknews.