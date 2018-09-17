Netflix shares a peek of The Cuphead Show upcoming animated series
We got one of our first looks at Netflix's upcoming animated series, The Cuphead Show, in full form and action, and it's looking fantastic.
It's a new milestone for video games, as Studio MDHR and iam8bit are celebrating Cuphead being the first video game soundtrack to ever top the Billboard Jazz Charts.
Your cup won't runneth over until this installment of Cuphead finally debuts in 2020.
Fans in attendance at the Kensington Market Jazz festival in Toronto got to hear the soundtrack live and in person.
In a down year for the Xbox One, one indie game rose above the pack and it's Studio MDHR's outstanding debut effort, Cuphead.
Noble Esports' Jon 'Sol' Lackey put himself in a one-of-a-kind class on Thursday by completing the masochistic Cuphead without taking a single hit. Shacknews took a minute to ask him about this amazing feat.
It didn't take a deal with the devil for StudioMDHR to crush a sales milestone.
It's hard enough to imagine beating Cuphead at all, much less doing so in about a half-hour. The Mexican Runner has done just that and then some. Today, Shacknews takes a look at his efforts and gets some words from the Cuphead world record holder.
Is Cuphead as good as its animation suggests? Our review.
Ahead of the game’s release date, Cuphead studio’s co-founder Chad Moldenhauer share trials, tribulations, and triumphs from the game’s development.