Fall Guys is getting Cuphead skins in its latest cosmetic collab It kind of looks like the Fall Guys beans poached the Cuphead boys and are now wearing them rather than funny costumes based on them this time.

As Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout continues to improve season by season, it also continues to engage in fun collaborations with other developers to bring skins and costumes into its game. We’ve seen the likes of Team Fortress 2, Doom, and even Sonic the Hedgehog appear in Fall Guys in the past, and now we’re about to get another collaboration from the indie gaming hall of fame. Cuphead skins are coming to Fall Guys in only slightly unsettling fashion.

Mediatonic revealed the new and upcoming Fall Guys x Cuphead skins via the Fall Guys Twitter on January 22, 2021. Coming to the in-game Fall Guys shop on February 24, 2021, players will soon be able to get their hands on new outfits featuring Cuphead and his co-op play pal, Mugman. As always, the costumes come as a two-piece set which costs five crowns for the top and five crowns for the bottom. There’s also a special Cuphead-themed emote being launched with the skins that will also cost 5 crowns to acquire.

As mentioned prior, this is the latest in a long line of cool collaborations for the Fall Guys cosmetic collection. Previously, we’ve seen the Scout from Team Fortress, the titular Sonic the Hedgehog, and the Doom Slayer and demons from Doom get cosmetic representation in the Fall Guys marketplace. Heck, Mediatonic is so aware of the fun of cosmetics in Fall Guys that it even had a charity auction for popular streamers and companies to donate to in order to get their own skin in the game. Never mind the fact that it looks like the Fall Guys beans are wearing poor Cuphead and Mugman and the vivid details such a transaction brings to mind, it’s another in a long line of fun collaborations for the game.

If you’d like to get in on the Fall Guys x Cuphead collaboration and dress your bean for a fight, then be sure to save those crowns for the new cosmetic arrival on February 24.