Ninja, MrBeast, Aim Lab, & G2 Esports win Fall Guys skin charity auction with $1 million bid In a last-minute snipe, Ninja, MrBeast, Aimlab, and G2Esports put together a $1 million bid in the Fall Guys Battle of the Brands charity auction for Special Effect.

Arguably one of the most feel good and phenomenal stories of August was Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout launching a charity auction to get a skin into the game. Many different brands, influencers, and organizations pushed the bids up into the hundreds of thousands, but one bid has squashed them all in the final minutes of the charity auction. Influencers Ninja and MrBeast and organizations Aim Lab and G2 Esports have won the auction with a combined 1 million dollar bid.

The Fall Guys Battle of the Brands charity auction launched on August 17 with Fall Guys giving interested brands the chance to get a skin into the game, with proceeds going to Special Effect. Many organizations and entities put up bids quickly rising over $100,000 in the first couple days of the auction. However, a week later when the dust settled, it was the combined bid of Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson, Aim Lab, and G2 Esports that scored the win with a massive last minute $1 million bid.

🏆 BIDDING IS FINISHED 🏆



THE WINNERS ARE:@G2esports @Ninja @AimLab @MrBeastYT



With a combined donation of $1,000,000 for @SpecialEffect



Probably the spiciest team up since The Avengers??????https://t.co/Q2G3h9UyDh — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 31, 2020

Leading up to the last-minute combined donation, the highest donation in the auction was held by YouTube and TikTok group Funnelvision at a $510k bid. Before that, a number of interesting bids came in from the likes of fellow game devs of Rivals of Aether and Warframe, Minecraft server host BisectHosting, and even bidet company TUSHY. It was impressive enough that groups were putting up hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of bids, but the final bid reaching $1 million is nothing short of phenomenal, a fact not lost on the recipients at Special Effect.

Either way, auction sniping or not, it all goes to a good cause, and with the end of the Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Battle of the Brands auction, we get to see a cool million go to help players with physical abilities enjoy video games with the rest of us.