The Cuphead Show Netflix series gets February release date It looks like we won't have to wait much longer to see the new animated adventures of Cuphead, Mugman, and Ms. Chalice on Netflix.

One of the more splendid announcements coming out of the Cuphead franchise in recent years was that there was an animated series in the works with Netflix as the launch platform. After quite a bit of silence, we finally know when that series is coming. The Cuphead Show got a new trailer and with it came a release date set for February 2022.

Netflix shared the new The Cuphead Show trailer via its YouTube channel on January 18, 2022. In it, we get a fresh look at all sorts of slapstick shenanigans, as well as returning characters of the original game, such as Cuphead, Mugman, Ms. Chalice (from the upcoming Delicious Last Course DLC), Elder Kettle, King Dice, and the Devil himself. We also finally received a release date for the series. The Cuphead Show is set to launch on Netflix on February 18, 2022. It would seem the whole season will come at once, as is often the case with Netflix shows.

The original Cuphead game was first launched by Studio MDHR in 2017 to resounding applause, including in our own Shacknews review. The game’s gorgeous hand-drawn characters and animation combined with its wicked run-and-gun difficulty made for a unique experience and helped it to gather a faithful following. We still have no idea when the Delicious Last Course DLC will launch, but it feels likely that we’ll get some news soon what with the Netflix series going out. After all, Studio MDHR has also been lending its talents to the development of the show.

Either way, it looks like The Cuphead Show on Netflix is going to give us another delightful dive into the Cuphead universe. As we approach the launch date in February, stay tuned for further updates and information, right here at Shacknews.