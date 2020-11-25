Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course DLC delayed again Studio MDHR has made the call to push the release of Cuphead's Delicious Last Course DLC, likely into 2021.

While many studios have been able to pivot and work around the COVID-19 pandemic, it hasn’t been without speed bumps and delays for the most part. Such is the case with Cuphead and its Delicious Last Course DLC. Though the DLC expansion was expected to launch in 2020, difficulties and the desire to make it everything it should be have forced Studio MDHR to delay the release of Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course DLC once again. At this time, there is no new launch window.

Studio MDHR made the official announcement of Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course’s delay on the studio’s Twitter on November 25, 2020. Working around the pandemic was cited as the primary reason for the official delay. Despite the fact that The Delicious Last Course was expected to arrive sometime in 2020, Studio MDHR is dedicated to putting quality above all else.

“Meeting this standard has been extremely challenging for us amid the global pandemic that has affected so many of our fellow developers,” the statement reads. “Rather than compromise our vision in response to COVID, we’ve made the difficult decision to push back the release of The Delicious Last Course until we are confident it will delight the Cuphead community the way we feel it should.”

— Studio MDHR (@StudioMDHR) November 25, 2020

It’s also worth noting that this follows a delay back in 2019 that saw The Delicious Last Course DLC pushed into 2020. With an expectation to launch on all platforms on the same day, there’s likely even more pressure on Studio MDHR to ensure everything is up to snuff regardless of what platform players are playing on. There’s also the fact that Studio MDHR has its hands in an animated series for Netflix. With all of this in mind, the studio certainly has a lot on its plate.

Regardless, as we await word from Studio MDHR, stay tuned for further information and a new, concrete release date for Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course DLC.