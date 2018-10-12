Fortnite Pro FaZe EwOk is latest streamer to head exclusively to Mixer
Joining a growing list of notable talent on Mixer, FaZe Clan Fortnite pro EwOk is the latest to head exclusively to Microsoft's streaming platform.
Joining a growing list of notable talent on Mixer, FaZe Clan Fortnite pro EwOk is the latest to head exclusively to Microsoft's streaming platform.
Shroud joins Ninja in Mixer-land as he heads to his new streaming home.
Learn about being the best streamer, mod, or power user you can be with Mixer Academy.
The streaming giant Twitch has banned another content creator under its vague and selectively enforced content guidelines.
A Twitch streamer was caught live on stream blindly picking up and throwing her cat behind her while playing a game.
The folks at Make-A-Wish are officially teaming up with StreamElements all week for a Twitch stream event that will feature some huge streamers.
YouTuber Etika was arrested while streaming live on Instagram in what could have been a swatting incident.
Serious accusations hit social media this weekend and some Pokemon YouTubers have deleted their online presences as a result.
Video game streaming continues to grow in popularity and is invading mainstream pop culture.
Expect more and demand more from your favorites.