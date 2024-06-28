Dr Disrespect's YouTube Channel demonetized following Twitch ban allegations A YouTube spokesperson confirmed that Dr Disrespect will no longer be able to make money off of his YouTube videos and streaming.

A major blow has been dealt to Guy Beahm AKA Dr Disrespect, as YouTube has officially cut off revenue for his YouTube channel for the foreseeable future. The popular influencer has been caught up in a massive controversy regarding details about the reason he was banned from Twitch, and with further allegations coming out, YouTube has announced that it has demonetized his channel, meaning he will not make money from streams and videos on his channel anymore.

A spokesperson for YouTube spoke to the demonetization of Dr Disrespect’s channel, as reported by Kotaku. The email suggests that Dr Disrespect violated YouTube’s content creator policies by his conduct.

We have suspended monetization on DrDisrespect’s channel for violating our Creator Responsibility policy. YouTube has suspended Dr Disrespect’s channel from the YouTube Partner Program following serious allegations against the creator.

YouTube added that the demonetization also applies to any alternate channels Beahm might create in the future.

Dr Disrespect's YouTube channel had garnered 4.66 million subscribers after his move from Twitch, and features around 1,400 videos that will no longer make money for him.

Dr Disrespect found himself in a fresh pot of hot water when a former Twitch employee disclosed some details about why he was banned in the first place, alleging that the content creator was involved in texting a minor for a possible intimate hook-up. This led to Beahm’s game development studio the Midnight Society cutting ties with him. He would go on to make a statement on the matter, not entirely denying the allegations, but instead suggesting that he did nothing wrong.

With YouTube now having demonetized Dr Disrespect, it remains to be seen what the content creator will do next. As we continue to follow this story for updates and details, stay tuned to Shacknews for more info.