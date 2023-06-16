Twitch Partner Plus Program reintroduces 70-30 revenue split under new conditions You can only qualify for Twitch Partner Plus's 70-30 split if you maintain a certain subscriber count for a significant period of time.

Twitch has rolled out new partner guidelines under the banner of the Twitch Partner Plus program. At first glance, it sounds good because one of the things it brings back is the 70/30 revenue split between partners and Twitch. However, a few new guidelines on top of the return of that split make it a little more complicated and have caused mixed feelings in the community.

Twitch launched the Partner Plus program with a press release on June 16, 2023. With the Partner Plus Program, eligible partners can now enjoy a 70/30 revenue split with Twitch. That said, there are a few caveats on top of the program. In order to gain the 70/30 revenue split, partners have to reach over 350 recurring subscribers. Then, that subscriber count must be maintained consistently over the 350 mark for three consecutive months. Moreover, Amazon Prime subscribers are not included in the recurring subscriber count and even after the 70/30 split is attained, there is a cap on earnings in a 12-month period of $100,000 USD.

Twitch's Partner Plus Program brings back the 70/30 revenue split for content creators, but under a number of new stipulations.

Source: Twitch

As one might expect, the various stipulations on the new Partner Plus guidelines have the community divided. Content creators like AbelGamers’ Steven Spohn believe the 70/30 split should be so heavily conditional. Meanwhile, Ross “RubberNinja” O’Donovan of Game Grumps and the animation community was among those who took ire at Amazon Prime subscribers being except from even counting for the 70/30 split goal.

Twitch has been in hot water as of late over matters such as a very unpopular change to ads and branding that it promised it would fix, but has quietly kept in place. The 70/30 split may appease some creators, but with other underlying issues present, it remains to be seen if Twitch can keep content creators on board after a rough month of news. Stay tuned as we continue to follow for further updates.