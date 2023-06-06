Twitch will implement strict new guidelines on branding & creator ads in July 2023 Twitch's alarming new guidelines prohibit user-created ads in streams, as well as brands that take up more than 3 percent of the screen.

A new set of guidelines coming to Twitch has creators and partners concerned about their future on the platform. Twitch has announced new rules coming to the TOS that will prohibit certain branding and ad content during livestreams on the platform. These rules are expected to roll out at the start of July and seem likely to affect a wide variety of popular channels based on how strict the rules currently appear to be.

Twitch published a look at its upcoming guidelines on its support website on June 6, 2023. Some of the changes coming to the TOS regarding branded content are as follows, as shared by Twitch content creator Zach Bussey:

On-stream logos are limited to 3% of screen size.

Burned-in video Ads are NOT allowed.

Burned-in Display Ads are NOT allowed.

Burned-in Audio Ads are NOT allowed.

Notably, the new restrictions on on-stream logos and user-created ads have caused a lot of outcry. Not only does this mean that ads like Shackpets can’t run on Twitch, but stream layouts on a wide variety of channels would be a no-go. Games Done Quick, CEO, EVO, and a number of further gaming event channels would be forced to change out their whole look.

Under Twitch's new guidelines, there would be strict new restrictions on user-created branding or ads.

Source: Twitch

As expected, this news has not be well received by the Twitch community. One user pointed out how this would affect Games Done Quick’s livestream efforts. Meanwhile, major FGC organizational voices such as Alex Jebailey (CEO, DreamHack, and also the face of the Jebaited Emote) and Rick “TheHadou” Thiher (Combo Breaker, EVO). Meanwhile, groups like StreamElements are already trying to prepare for a future where these guidelines are in place and helping users prepare accordingly.

Either way, the new guidelines have caused major alarm among the creative community on Twitch. It will remain to be seen if the company stays stalwart with the guidelines by the time they roll out in July. Stay tuned as we continue to follow for further updates.