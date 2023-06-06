Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Twitch will implement strict new guidelines on branding & creator ads in July 2023

Twitch's alarming new guidelines prohibit user-created ads in streams, as well as brands that take up more than 3 percent of the screen.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Twitch
6

A new set of guidelines coming to Twitch has creators and partners concerned about their future on the platform. Twitch has announced new rules coming to the TOS that will prohibit certain branding and ad content during livestreams on the platform. These rules are expected to roll out at the start of July and seem likely to affect a wide variety of popular channels based on how strict the rules currently appear to be.

Twitch published a look at its upcoming guidelines on its support website on June 6, 2023. Some of the changes coming to the TOS regarding branded content are as follows, as shared by Twitch content creator Zach Bussey:

  • On-stream logos are limited to 3% of screen size.
  • Burned-in video Ads are NOT allowed.
  • Burned-in Display Ads are NOT allowed.
  • Burned-in Audio Ads are NOT allowed.

Notably, the new restrictions on on-stream logos and user-created ads have caused a lot of outcry. Not only does this mean that ads like Shackpets can’t run on Twitch, but stream layouts on a wide variety of channels would be a no-go. Games Done Quick, CEO, EVO, and a number of further gaming event channels would be forced to change out their whole look.

Twitch limited formats and rules under its new guidelines
Under Twitch's new guidelines, there would be strict new restrictions on user-created branding or ads.
Source: Twitch

As expected, this news has not be well received by the Twitch community. One user pointed out how this would affect Games Done Quick’s livestream efforts. Meanwhile, major FGC organizational voices such as Alex Jebailey (CEO, DreamHack, and also the face of the Jebaited Emote) and Rick “TheHadou” Thiher (Combo Breaker, EVO). Meanwhile, groups like StreamElements are already trying to prepare for a future where these guidelines are in place and helping users prepare accordingly.

Either way, the new guidelines have caused major alarm among the creative community on Twitch. It will remain to be seen if the company stays stalwart with the guidelines by the time they roll out in July. Stay tuned as we continue to follow for further updates.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    June 6, 2023 12:05 PM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Twitch will implement strict new guidelines on branding & creator ads in July 2023

    • boarder2 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      June 6, 2023 12:51 PM

      As a viewer, I love this.

      Seems like it'll suck for some streamers, though.

    • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      June 6, 2023 12:53 PM

      This will break big streaming events like Games Done Quick and Extra Life.

      • Jrsol legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        June 6, 2023 12:56 PM

        Yeah this is an awful decision. Makes it seem like they didn't even think it through.

    • greenbergMD legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      June 6, 2023 1:07 PM

      I hope that twitch will back off on some of this, but I will also say that some streams are so cluttered that I give up watching them. Alternatively, maybe this will give rise to an alternative platform that isn't controlled by google or amazon.

      • errational
        reply
        June 6, 2023 1:18 PM

        Microsoft should launch one... they could call it... mixer!

        IT'S GOLD JERRY!

        • Grumbeld legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          June 6, 2023 1:51 PM

          Drop the e and we might have something there. Mixr is a service for all.

    • greenbergMD legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      June 6, 2023 1:48 PM

      And twitch is backtracking https://twitter.com/Twitch/status/1666183145526538240

      ...We missed the mark with the policy language and will rewrite the guidelines to be clearer. Thank you for sharing your concerns, and we appreciate the feedback. We’ll notify the community once we have updated the language.

